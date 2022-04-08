'Is that Thumper?' Meet the stuffed bunny hitching a ride to space with the Axiom crew

The Axiom-1 crew headed for the International Space Station on Friday have some company during their flight: a stuffed bunny.

The adorable plush toy was spotted riding shotgun during the historic mission that successfully launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Space broadcast commentators spotted the stuffed rabbit floating around inside the rocket with the astronauts, but couldn't tell what is was at first.

"It has ears. Oh, it's a bunny! Is that Thumper? I think that's Thumper from ‘Bambi,'" they said.

According to space experts, when the stuffed toy starts floating, it indicates to the strapped-in astronauts that they’ve reached zero-g and are experiencing weightlessness.

Stuffed animals have a history of going to space. For example, you may remember that a plush Earth flew on the unmanned test flight of Crew Dragon back in March 2019 to the ISS. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted a picture of the toy just before launch calling it a "super high tech zero-g indicator."

In 2020, a stuffed dino went viral as it served as the zero-g indicator on the first U.S. astronaut mission to launch from American soil since the end of the space program in 2011.

The Axiom crew is expected to reach the International Space Station on Saturday morning.

