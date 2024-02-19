Is Publix open on Presidents Day?

Need to go on a grocery run? Even though it's Presidents Day, several grocery stores are slated to remain open on Monday, Feb. 19.

What grocery stores are open on Presidents Day?

Publix is open on Presidents Day, with most stores following regular store hours – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Walmart, Target, Winn-Dixie and ALDI stores are also open on Monday. Regular hours seem to be the norm, but be sure to contact your local store for hours before making the trip.

CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens are also open.

Roswell Atlanta Georgia,Publix Grocery Store supermarket,inside interior indoors aisle shelves,woman shopper,

What's closed on Presidents Day?

Banks

Stock market

Federal government offices

Schools

Post offices

U.S. District Courts

Most state and local courthouses

Most state and local government offices

FOX TV Digital's Daniel Miller contributed to this report.