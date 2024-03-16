'Irritated' turkey hilariously harasses Florida deputy during traffic stop

'Quack Quack' were the words Deputy Carson uttered as he exited his patrol car at the sight of turkeys.

Initially, Deputy Carson mistook the turkey for a chicken.

The deputy can be seen on dash cam walking up to a car he was conducting a traffic stop on.

A white and gray turkey attempted to corner the deputy just seconds after he got out of his car.

The turkey modestly flails at him and refuses to walk away as the deputy kicks the air in an attempt to get the turkey to leave.

"Somebody come get their chicken," the deputy can be heard saying.

"Back up, back up," the deputy said to the relentless turkey.

Several other turkeys appear in the video, but this specific one took a liking to the deputy.