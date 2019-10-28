Iowa woman, 56, dies in gender-reveal party explosion, police say

An Iowa woman died on Saturday from an explosion in what appears to be a gender-reveal party gone wrong, officials said.

The victim, only identified as a 56-year-old woman, was at the party in Knoxville when authorities were called about a woman who was severely injured in an explosion.

Once investigators arrived at the scene, roughly 40 miles southeast of Des Moines, the woman was pronounced dead, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.

It was determined the woman died after the gender reveal caused an explosion, the Des Moines Register reported. Debris from the explosion flew through the air, reportedly hitting the victim and severely wounding her.

Officials did not release further information about the incident. However, gender-reveal parties often make headlines for their disastrous outcomes.

Another gender-reveal party that resulted in an explosion was in April 2017, when a U.S. Border Patrol agent shot a rifle of the highly explosive substance Tannerite near Green Valley, Ariz., sparking the Sawmill Fire that caused more than $8 million worth of damage.

