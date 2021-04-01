Investigators say widow of Gregory Edwards neglected children

New details about the arrest of a woman whose veteran husband died while in the custody of law enforcement alleges that she neglected her children.

Kathleen Edwards, the widow of Gregory Edwards who died while in custody, was arrested on one count of Aggravated Manslaughter of a Child after turning herself in.

The State Attorney's Office said that in June 2020, her 18-month-old son Gregory Edwards Jr drowned. He eventually passed away on July 2nd, 2020.

New details from investigators said that Edwards thought both of her toddlers were inside the house when the drowning happened. The pool did not have a safety gate.

The arrest report accuses Edwards of neglecting to supervise both kids.

If Edwards is found guilty, she could potentially be facing a minimum of 13 years in prison and up to a potential life sentence. Her lawyer said that they will enter a not guilty plea.

"My client at the time of the tragedy was emotionally distraught and knew that she could not care for her children. Which is why she intentionally accepted the love and help that was being provided to her, both her mother and neighbors to care for her children at the time," said trial lawyer Mark Eiglarsh.

Edwards’ husband, Gregory Edwards, died in 2018 while in custody at the Brevard County Jail Complex. Kathleen Edwards reportedly told officers that took him in that her husband was suffering from PTSD.

