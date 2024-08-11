Invest 98L has high chance of developing into tropical depression this week; Will it impact Florida?

article

A tropical system in the Atlantic known as Invest 98L now has a 90% chance of development, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The system, comprised of showers and thunderstorms, is now located about 1000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Environmental conditions appear to be conducive for gradual development of the system with a high chance of tropical depression forming over the next couple of days, forecasters said.

The system could approach portions of the Greater Antilles by the middle of the week and is forecast to become Tropical Storm Ernesto – the fifth named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane season.

The FOX 35 Storm Team said the storm could bring dangerous rip current conditions to the Florida coast. Early computer models show the storm curving out to sea before coming too close to Florida.

Will Invest 98L impact Florida?

It's important to note that its ultimate track is far from certain because it hasn't formed yet. There is an outside chance it stays a bit weaker on its trek west, allowing it to move closer to Florida and develop into a strong system closer to our shores, than currently our computer suggest.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: