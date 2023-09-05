Tropical wave in Atlantic could become Hurricane Lee late this week: Will it impact Florida?

All eyes are on a tropical wave (Invest 95L) in the Atlantic Ocean that could potentially reach hurricane status later this week, according to the FOX 35 Storm Team.

Models indicate the wave has a 100% chance for development and could become a named storm by this weekend, if not before.

If it were to become a named storm, the next name on the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season list is Lee.

The wave is currently located over the central tropical Atlantic about 900 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Environmental conditions are conducive for the wave to become a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next day or so as it moves toward the west-northwest, the National Hurricane Center said it an advisory Tuesday morning.

"Additional strengthening, possibly to a hurricane, is likely later this week while the system moves over western portions of the tropical Atlantic, near or to the northeast of the northern Leeward Islands," the NHC said.

The track on future Lee will take the system north of the Caribbean Islands by this weekend with a big, broad sweeping curve east of the Bahamas longer term.

From there, future Lee will ride offshore, parallel to the Atlantic seaboard.

Will future named storm "Lee" impact Florida?

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro said the models indicate the tropical system will be moving potentially 900 miles off the coast of Florida, so it will not necessarily impact the state.

It's important to remember that storm details and track will change a bit in the coming days, however.

"The fact that a very strong hurricane will be close by in the Atlantic should have your attention in the coming days ahead," FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King said.

The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking this situation so, depend on us to keep you updated along the way.

