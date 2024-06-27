Invest 95L could become tropical storm this weekend, NHC says: Will it impact Florida?

The National Hurricane Center is watching Invest 95L, which could become our next named storm of the season.

As of Thursday, the disturbance is currently located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands in the eastern tropical Atlantic.

Though it is highly unusual for environmental conditions to be conducive for late June in the central and western tropical Atlantic, forecasters said they expect Invest 95L to develop further.

"A tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form this weekend several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands while the system moves westward at 15 to 20 mph," the NHC said.

It has a 40% chance of formation over the next 48 hours and a 70% chance over the next seven days.

If the disturbance were to become a named storm, the next storm name is Beryl.

Will Invest 95L impact Florida?

"In terms of impacts to Florida, no direct threats are imminent at this time," FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Jessica Dobson said. "If that changes at any point, the FOX 35 Storm Team will make sure you're the first to know."

Tracking Invest 94L

The NHC is also tracking Invest 94L located over the west-central Caribbean Sea.

"Environmental conditions could become more conducive for some gradual development later this week over the western Caribbean Sea or over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico during the weekend," the NHC said.

It has a low chance – 20% – for development over the next seven days.