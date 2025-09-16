Invest 92L tracker: Tropical Storm Gabrielle likely to form this week; new tropical threat emerges in Atlantic

The Brief Invest 92L, located about midway between the Windward Islands and the coast of West Africa, is likely to become a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Gabrielle within the next day or two. Meanwhile, a new tropical threat has emerged off the coast of Africa in the Atlantic. Invest 92L has a 90% chance of formation over the next seven days, while the new tropical wave has a 20% chance of formation over the next seven days.



The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says Invest 92L is continuing to become better organized and is likely to become a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Gabrielle within the next day or two as a new tropical threat emerges off the coast of Africa in the Atlantic.

Tracking Invest 92L

What we know:

NHC forecasters say Invest 92L, a large area of showers and thunderstorms in the Central Tropical Atlantic, continues to show signs of organization with a broad area of low pressure located about midway between the Windward Islands and the coast of West Africa.

Environmental conditions are conducive for further development, and a tropical depression or storm is likely to form in the next day or two as the system moves west-northwestward or northwestward at 10–15 mph over the Central Tropical Atlantic. Some computer forecast models even show the system strengthening into a hurricane.

Some of those forecast models show the system curving to the north and into the open Central Atlantic, keeping it away from land. Others show it taking a path closer to the Caribbean and eventually toward Bermuda.

Invest 92L currently has a 90% chance of formation over the next 48 hours and over the next seven days.

Will Invest 92L impact the United States or Florida?

Local perspective:

It's currently too early to know if the system will impact the United States or Florida.

However, based on some models and forecasts, it does not appear that this wave would impact the U.S. East Coast. There's the potential for a dip in the jet stream in the east, as well as the ridge in the Atlantic to steer this system out to sea.

The FOX 35 Storm Team will continue to monitor the system.

New tropical wave off the coast of Africa

Dig deeper:

Meanwhile, a new tropical threat has emerged off the coast of Africa in the Atlantic.

The tropical wave is producing an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Some slow development of this system is possible towards the mid-to-latter part of this week as it moves westward at 15–20 mph, moving from the eastern to central portion of the Tropical Atlantic.

The system currently has a 0% chance of development over the next 48 hours and a 20% chance of development over the next seven days.

2025 Atlantic hurricane season

Big picture view:

Experts reminded people who live along the coast that it only takes one storm to cause major problems.

The next name on the Atlantic storm list is Gabrielle, followed by Humberto, Imelda and Jerry.

The "peak" of hurricane season was on Sept. 10. August, September and October are considered the most active parts of the season, which runs through Nov. 30.