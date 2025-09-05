Invest 91L: Tropical depression, Tropical Storm Gabrielle, could form in the next few days: NHC

The Brief Invest 91L, a broad area of low pressure over the Eastern Tropical Atlantic, is expected to become Tropical Depression Seven later this week or over the weekend. The system currently has a 60% chance of development over the next 48 hours and a 90% chance of development over the next week. It's currently too early to know whether Invest 91L will threaten the United States or Florida.



The National Hurricane Center (NHC) designated a tropical disturbance that emerged off the coast of Africa last weekend as Invest 91L on Thursday, and forecasters are saying it will likely become Tropical Depression Seven later this week or over the weekend.

Here's the latest on what we know about the system, as well as its potential impacts on the United States and Florida.

What is Invest 91L? Where is it located?

What we know:

Invest 91L, a broad area of low pressure over the Eastern Tropical Atlantic associated with a tropical wave, is producing a concentrated but disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms mainly to the north of the center.

The NHC says environmental conditions are favorable for development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form by this weekend as it moves slowly westward at 5–10 mph across the Central Tropical Atlantic.

Forecasters say the system is likely to be near the Lesser Antilles by the middle to latter part of next week, and interests there should monitor its progress.

The system currently has a 60% chance of development over the next 48 hours and a 90% chance of development over the next week.

Could the system impact Florida?

What we don't know:

It's too early to know whether Invest 91L will threaten the U.S. or Florida.

While some tropical outlook models suggest Invest 91L could curve away from the U.S. and out to sea, other models track the system closer to the U.S. in about two weeks.

At this point, it's a wait and see, but always a good reminder to begin preparing for the hurricane season. The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring all updates.

2025 Atlantic hurricane season: How long does it last?

Big picture view:

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30. The most active period of the season is typically during the months of August, September and October, with the peak often falling around Sept. 10.

2025 Storm Names

Here are the 21 names for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

Andrea

Barry

Chantal

Dexter

Erin

Fernand

Gabrielle

Humberto

Imelda

Jerry

Karen

Lorenzo

Melissa

Nestor

Olga

Pablo

Rebekah

Sebastien

Tanya

Van

Wendy