Invest 91L: Disturbance likely to become tropical depression, Tropical Storm Gabrielle, NHC says

The Brief The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has now tagged a tropical disturbance that emerged off the coast of Africa last weekend as Invest 91L. If the system does continue to become better organized, it will be known as Tropical Depression Seven. The system currently has a 50% chance of development over the next 48 hours and an 80% chance of development over the next seven days.



The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has tagged a tropical disturbance in the far east Atlantic at Invest 91L – and given it a high chance of developing into a tropical depression later this week or weekend. If it develops further into a tropical storm, it would be known as Tropical Storm Gabrielle, becoming the seventh named storm of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Tracking Invest 91L: Where is it?

What we know:

Invest 91L is located over the eastern tropical Atlantic and several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, according to the NHC. Showers and thunderstorms associated with Invest 91L have started to consolidate and become slightly better organized.

It's likely to become a tropical depression – to be known as Tropical Depression Seven – this week or this weekend, the NHC said. Environmental conditions are conducive for development of this system during the next several days.

The system is expected to move slowly toward the west-northwest at 5–10 mph. The system is then likely to move faster toward the west or west-northwest thereafter and reach the waters east of the Lesser Antilles by the middle of next week, the NHC said.

The system currently has a 50% chance of development over the next 48 hours and an 80% chance of development over the next seven days.

Forecasters are still working to solidify what comes next for the system, as well as its possible impacts. Some models show a weak disturbance continuing to the west, and others predict the system will develop into Tropical Storm Gabrielle or Hurricane Gabrielle and then make a turn to the north.

What about Florida?

It's too early to know whether Invest 91L will threaten the United States or Florida.

While some tropical outlook models suggest Invest 91L could curve away from the United States and out to sea, other models track the system closer to the United States in about two weeks, according to FOX 35 meteorologist Brooks Garner.

At this point, it's a wait and see, but always a good reminder to begin preparing for the hurricane season. The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring all updates.

2025 Atlantic hurricane season: How long does it last?

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30, 2025. The most active period of the season is typically during the months of August, September and October, with the peak often falling around Sept. 10.

2025 Storm Names

Here are the 21 names for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

Andrea

Barry

Chantal

Dexter

Erin

Fernand

Gabrielle

Humberto

Imelda

Jerry

Karen

Lorenzo

Melissa

Nestor

Olga

Pablo

Rebekah

Sebastien

Tanya

Van

Wendy