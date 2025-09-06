Invest 91L: System unraveling in Atlantic as odds for development plummet

The Brief The odds that Invest 91L, a disturbance on a long trek across the Atlantic Ocean, will become a more organized tropical system are plummeting. The system currently has a 30% chance of development over the next 48 hours and seven days. The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.



The odds that Invest 91L, a disturbance on a long trek across the Atlantic Ocean, will become a more organized tropical system are plummeting Saturday as it struggles to survive a hostile atmospheric environment.

Here's a look at the latest updates on the system as we continue to track the tropics.

Where is Invest 91L? What are its chances of development?

What we know:

Invest 91L, a tropical wave over the Central Tropical Atlantic, is producing a small area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions are only marginally conducive for development, and the chances of this system becoming a tropical depression are decreasing.

The wave is expected to move generally westward at 10–15 mph, and will likely be near the Lesser Antilles by the middle part of next week. Interests there should monitor its progress.

The system currently has a 30% chance of development over the next 48 hours and seven days. This is a decrease from Friday, when the system had a 30% chance of development over the next 48 hours and a 60% chance of development over the next week.

2025 Atlantic hurricane season: How long does it last?

Big picture view:

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30. The most active period of the season is typically during the months of August, September and October, with the peak often falling around Sept. 10.

2025 Storm Names

Here are the 21 names for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

Andrea

Barry

Chantal

Dexter

Erin

Fernand

Gabrielle

Humberto

Imelda

Jerry

Karen

Lorenzo

Melissa

Nestor

Olga

Pablo

Rebekah

Sebastien

Tanya

Van

Wendy