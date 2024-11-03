Interstate 4 reopens in Seminole County after police situation

Interstate 4 has reopened in Seminole County after lanes were shut down due to a police investigation on Sunday afternoon.

Lanes were closed or restricted both eastbound and westbound near County Road 46A due to a police investigation. Eastbound traffic was at one point backed up beyond Lake Mary Blvd.

The closures happened shortly after 2 p.m. All lanes reopened shortly before 3 p.m., according to the Seminole County Fire Departmnet.

