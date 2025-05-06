University of Florida names Santa Ono sole finalist in search for president

The Brief Santa Ono, president of the University of Michigan, has been named the sole finalist to lead the University of Florida. His selection follows a months-long search after Ben Sasse’s resignation and will require final approval by UF trustees and state officials. Ono is scheduled to visit the Gainesville campus Tuesday for public forums with students and staff.



‘Proven record of academic excellence, innovation and collaborative leadership’

What we know:

Santa Ono, the current president of the University of Michigan, has been named the sole finalist to become the next president of the University of Florida. UF announced the decision Sunday after a months-long search process launched in the wake of Ben Sasse’s abrupt resignation last year.

Ono, who holds a doctorate in experimental medicine and has led multiple major universities, will visit UF’s Gainesville campus Tuesday for public forums. His appointment must still be approved by the UF Board of Trustees and confirmed by the Florida Board of Governors.

What we don't know:

The university has not disclosed the names of other candidates considered for the position. The search process, operating under a 2022 state law that shields candidate identities until the finalist stage, has drawn criticism for its lack of transparency. It’s also unclear whether the forums scheduled for Tuesday will influence the trustees' final decision or are largely symbolic.

The backstory:

The presidency at UF became vacant after Ben Sasse, a former U.S. senator from Nebraska, announced his departure less than two years into the job, citing his wife’s health. His tenure, however, was mired in scrutiny, including reporting from the student newspaper, The Independent Florida Alligator, that questioned his travel expenses and staffing choices. Sasse denied any wrongdoing. Interim president Kent Fuchs, who had previously held the permanent role, stepped in after Sasse’s exit.

Big picture view:

The University of Florida’s presidential search comes amid a period of notable turnover in the state’s university system. Several top leadership positions have changed hands in recent months, with political figures such as former Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez and ex-House Majority Leader Adam Hasner appointed to university presidencies.

The process has reignited debates over transparency and the politicization of higher education leadership in Florida, particularly following a failed legislative attempt to roll back the state’s 2022 secrecy law on presidential searches.

What they're saying:

Rahul Patel, chair of the UF search committee, praised Ono’s credentials in a prepared statement.

"Dr. Ono’s proven record of academic excellence, innovation and collaborative leadership at world-class institutions made him our unanimous choice."

The university said the search committee was "responsible for designing the search criteria, identifying and vetting a broad pool of qualified candidates, and recommending finalists to the Board of Trustees," though no additional information about other candidates was released.

Ono, who previously led the University of Cincinnati and University of British Columbia, has not publicly commented on the nomination as of Sunday’s announcement.

