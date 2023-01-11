Teen shot outside Wekiva High School was innocent bystander: Deputies

A teen who was shot outside Wekiva High School on Jan. 6 was an innocent bystander and not the intended target, deputies said Wednesday.

The shooting, which happened outside the Wekiva High School gymnasium just after 9 p.m., resulted in one teen getting shot who is in stable condition with serious injuries, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said in a press conference.

The incident at Wekiva High School was the third shooting at a school in Orange County in ten years, Sheriff Mina said.

In November. two teens were arrested in connection to a deadly shooting outside Jones High School during a football game.

Jeremiah Cundiff, a 17-year-old suspect who attended AMI Kids in Apopka, was arrested Wednesday night at his home on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm, discharging a firearm at a school event and possession of a firearm at a school event.

The other suspect, a 15-year-old, was taken into custody on a charge of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm. A spokesperson for Orange County Public Schools said he was withdrawn from the school district back in May.

Authorities said four people were shot, including 19-year-old Gamaine Brown, who died of his injuries.

Detectives are following up on leads related to the Wekiva High School shooting, but have not made any arrests.

Deputies are asking anyone, including students, with information to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.