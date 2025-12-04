Missing Child Alert issued for missing 1-year-old girl in Volusia County; parents sought

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old girl in Volusia County and her parents.

Authorities are looking for 1-year-old Itzayana Castelano Gonzales. She was last seen in the area of Circle Drive in DeLand, Florida.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office (VSO) said the girl may be with her parents – Doranallei Gonzalez and Jose Constelano Camp, who are allegedly "evading a court order."

According to VSO, the Florida Department of Children and Families recently received an order to take custody of the child.

If you see or know where the three are, do not approach, FDLE said. Call law enforcement immediately.