Inmate escapes from Sumter County Detention Center, deputies say

Officials in Sumter County are seeking the public's assistance in locating a man they said escaped from the Sumter County Detention Center in Bushnell on Sunday.

Deputies said 39-year-old Joseph Brown was able to escape around 5 p.m.

Brown, who is 6 feet 2 inches and weighs about 200 pounds, was last seen wearing green pants and a white shirt, according to deputies.

Deputies said Brown was not in jail on violent charges but said he should not be approached.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911.