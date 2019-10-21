Inmate allegedly beaten by prison guards now a quadriplegic

Attorneys for a Lowell inmate allegedly beaten by prison guards say she’s been moved out of the hospital and into a Florida Department of Corrections facility.

According to a lawsuit filed against the Florida DOC, Cheryl Weimar, 51, was beaten so badly, her neck was broken and she’s now a quadriplegic.

The incident happened at Lowell Correctional Institution in Ocala.

Weimar’s lawyers say she’ll need around-the-clock care for the rest of her life.

“She’s back at a DOC prison. She’s in Ocala at Florida Women’s Reception Center,” said attorney John Vernaglia. “It’s across the street from Lowell. She’s in the infirmary with a hospital at a bed.”

Vernaglia says she was moved from Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville.

Weimar is still an inmate and still in custody even though DOC employees are accused of hurting her.

“The seriousness of her injuries require the type of care that a hospital can provide,” Vernaglia said.

The attorneys plan to ask a judge for a conditional medical release so Weimar can leave DOC for more specialized care.

When we asked the Florida Department of Corrections why Weimar was moved, a spokesperson told The News Station they couldn’t comment due to HIPAA privacy rules.

As for what exactly happened to Weimar and who’s responsible, FDC said, “Because an investigation by FDLE is currently active and ongoing, releasable information related to this incident is very limited.”