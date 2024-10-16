Indialantic residents push back on beach boardwalk upgrades

Beach boardwalk upgrades in Indialantic stalled on the Space Coast.

The mayor of the beachfront town wants to redesign the iconic boardwalk, but residents didn’t agree with the new ideas they saw at the town council meeting on Wednesday night.

FOX 35 News has reported on safety concerns on the boardwalk in the past when alleged drunk drivers damaged the boardwalk. That is one reason the mayor considered upgrades to the boardwalk just off U.S. Highway 192, but the initial ideas faced pushback at the first presentation.

"I’m a little disappointed," said one resident, Carrie Foy.

"Where do we park?" asked boardwalk business owner, Emre Uralli.

The mayor spearheaded and introduced plans for upgrades because he wanted to see something new and vibrant center the community.

"The boardwalk we have now, it’s old. It’s rundown," said Mayor Mark McDermott.

International planners made their case on Wednesday night for the council and residents.

Some ideas were to widen the sidewalk by the sea, make more nature access points or even build a skate park.

"What I’ve envisioned is a nature feel, gathering space where people can exercise, have a meal, or just relax," said the mayor.

That’s not what residents took away after the presentation.

"This is what I heard tonight – a vibrant boardwalk that’s open to everyone and the residents. It should be the opposite. It should be something that the residents want," said Foy.

Others were concerned about funding the upgrades.

"I would say you’re not good stewards of money," said Dave Berkman who’s the town’s former mayor.

"I’m on the budget, finance committee. I know we don’t have the money for this," added Foy.

The town council didn’t know on Wednesday night where the money would come from, and no budget had been set for the project.

"Go find other towns that are successful," said Uralli who wasn’t totally against the project but thought more planning was needed.

The vote on Wednesday sent the town back to the drawing board. The planners who presented the ideas were not hired.

Residents asked for more public workshops and more transparency on finances.

