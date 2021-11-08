Increased security at Oviedo High School after rumor ends homecoming dance early

Students at Oviedo High School saw an increased security presence around the campus on Monday.

This comes after a homecoming dance at the high school ended early on Saturday night. Fear spread over a rumor about a student possibly bringing a gun to the dance.

Officials with the school and law enforcement soon confirmed that the one person allegedly involved in the situation was arrested and no weapon was found. They also said that no shots were fired and there was no altercation on campus.

Seminole County Public Schools, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, and the Oviedo Police Department released a joint statement on the incident. It read:

"Dear Oviedo High School Families,

"We understand last night’s Homecoming Dance incident was both an unfortunate and extremely difficult situation for our students, families, and staff. However, we wish to commend everyone involved for how they handled themselves and for the swift work of our local law enforcement agencies and Oviedo High School (OHS) staff in ensuring everyone’s safety.

"To follow-up regarding last night's Homecoming Dance incident, please know that the Oviedo Police Department and Seminole County Sheriff's Office are fully investigating the situation. The sole individual involved was apprehended and arrested. No weapon was found. Additionally, we wish to clarify that no shots were fired and there was no altercation on campus as rumored.

"Our Student Support Services Department will have added counselors on campus tomorrow for any student or staff member that may need their assistance.

"In addition, to keep our students and families at ease, an extra law enforcement presence will also be available on campus tomorrow.

"Thank you to our entire Oviedo community for ensuring the safety of our OHS family!"

