Immigrant rights activists denounce controversial new Florida law

Immigrant rights activists in Orange County gathered Thursday morning to denounce the state's new immigration bill.

"Florida Governor Ron DeSantis chose his political career over our wellbeing, as immigrants and everyday Floridians," said Filipe Sousa Lazaballet, executive director of the Hope CommUnity Center.

This new law mandates that employers with more than 25 workers use the federal government's e-Verify system when checking work eligibility. Under current law, only public companies are required to use the immigration status system. DeSantis said there was an immigration crisis going on.

"We've got massive problems at our southern border with Mexico."

The new laws will increase penalties for people who are caught smuggling undocumented workers into Florida. At the rally, Salvador Rosas, Jr., a child of immigrants, talked about what this law would do to immigrant families.

"Imagine living a life separated from your family, people putting borders between you, people thrown in jail for helping someone out. If anything should be illegal, it's the people who enjoy watching families being torn apart."

The bill also authorizes $12 million to send illegals to so-called sanctuary cities.

Organizers at Apopka’s Hope CommUnity Center said the answer wasn’t singling-out immigrants, who are the backbone of many local businesses.

"God exhorts us to treat others as we would like to be treated. If the stranger, the ‘forastero,’ comes among you, says the Holy Book, you must treat them as one of your own," said Sister Ann Kendrick.

This law also collects data about hospital patients who are in the country illegally. Activists urged immigrants getting hospital treatment to refuse to answer questions about their status.