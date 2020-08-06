Image shows suspected gunman in fatal shooting of Orange County teen, detectives say

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office has released an image of a person believed to be the suspect in a fatal shooting that left a 14-year-old boy dead.

Deputies on Wednesday responded to the area of Cypress Street and Willie Mays Parkway for reports of a shooting. They found the victim, later identified as Daquarvious Fudge, at Columbia Street and Ivey Lane. He was transported to the hospital and was pronounced deceased.

Authorities are now searching for the suspect pictured hanging out of the rear, driver-side window of a 2011 or 2012, silver or gold Nissan Altima, and brandishing a gun. The image was recorded around 6 p.m., the time of the shooting. There were either three or four people in the suspect vehicle at the time of the shooting, detectives say.

There’s a $5,000 reward for a tip that leads to an arrest, and tipsters can remain anonymous. Call Crimeline at 800-423-8477 (8477).