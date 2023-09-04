If you drive this car, it's more likely to get stolen in Florida

A new report revealed which car makes and models are at a higher risk of being broken into in Florida.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau said car theft rates have been on the rise since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Approximately one motor vehicle is stolen every 32 seconds, which adds up to more than one million vehicles stolen last year," said David J. Glawe, President and CEO of the National Insurance Crime Bureau. "Vehicle theft disrupts lives, causes financial hardship, and undermines community safety. Addressing this problem is not just the responsibility of law enforcement agencies; it requires a partnership between vehicle owners, community members, as well as federal, state, and local governments."

In the U.S., the most stolen vehicle of 2022 was a 2004 Chevy pickup truck. In Florida, it's 2006 Ford pickups. Here's a look at the top 10:

2006 Ford pickup 2021 Honda Accord 2015 Nissan Altima 2021 Chevy pickup 2021 Toyota Camry 2021 Toyota Corolla 2020 Honda Civic 2021 Dodge Charger 2021 Honda CR-V 2013 Hyundai Sonata

Click here to read the full report and click here to see the state-by-state rankings.

RELATED NEWS : Florida man arrested after posting his 'new' Mercedes Benz he stole on social media: Deputies

How to prevent car theft

Here are some things to remember to help prevent car theft, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau: