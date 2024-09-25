Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Volusia County, Lake County
5
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Sumter County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Orange County, Seminole County, Inland Volusia County, Osceola County, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
from WED 1:40 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Southern Lake County, Coastal Volusia County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Seminole County
Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Coastal Volusia County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Orange County, Northern Lake County, Inland Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County

Iconic inflatable pigeons in downtown Orlando secured ahead of Hurricane Helene

By
Updated  September 25, 2024 8:48pm EDT
Hurricane Helene
FOX 35 Orlando

Downtown Orlando is preparing for Hurricane Helene, and those preps include securing several giant inflatable pigeons.

The larger-than-life art installations have become an iconic sight in downtown Orlando.

On Wednesday evening, a large blue bird, located on the rooftop of a business on Washington Street and Orange Avenue, had been deflated in anticipation of high winds from the storm.

MORE HELENE COVERAGE:

Kailee McIntyre, a bartender at Elixir Orlando across the street, noticed the bird’s absence when she got to work.

Art installations in the form of 21-foot inflatable pigeons are going up around downtown Orlando in August. (Photo: City of Orlando)

"They’re just trying to prep for the storm, make sure the bird doesn’t fly into us and ruin our place," McIntyre said. "That would be a little scary to have a big inflatable pigeon coming through here!"

The pigeons are a joint venture between the City of Orlando and United Arts. McIntyre hopes they’ll be back up after Helene passes through.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: