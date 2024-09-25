Iconic inflatable pigeons in downtown Orlando secured ahead of Hurricane Helene

Downtown Orlando is preparing for Hurricane Helene, and those preps include securing several giant inflatable pigeons.

The larger-than-life art installations have become an iconic sight in downtown Orlando.

On Wednesday evening, a large blue bird, located on the rooftop of a business on Washington Street and Orange Avenue, had been deflated in anticipation of high winds from the storm.

Kailee McIntyre, a bartender at Elixir Orlando across the street, noticed the bird’s absence when she got to work.

Art installations in the form of 21-foot inflatable pigeons are going up around downtown Orlando in August. (Photo: City of Orlando)

"They’re just trying to prep for the storm, make sure the bird doesn’t fly into us and ruin our place," McIntyre said. "That would be a little scary to have a big inflatable pigeon coming through here!"

The pigeons are a joint venture between the City of Orlando and United Arts. McIntyre hopes they’ll be back up after Helene passes through.

