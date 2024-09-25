Iconic inflatable pigeons in downtown Orlando secured ahead of Hurricane Helene
Downtown Orlando is preparing for Hurricane Helene, and those preps include securing several giant inflatable pigeons.
The larger-than-life art installations have become an iconic sight in downtown Orlando.
On Wednesday evening, a large blue bird, located on the rooftop of a business on Washington Street and Orange Avenue, had been deflated in anticipation of high winds from the storm.
MORE HELENE COVERAGE:
- Hurricane Helene timeline: What to expect in Central Florida; County-by-county impacts
- Where does Helene go after hitting Florida? Southeast, mid-Atlantic could see 'catastrophic' flooding
- Hurricane Helene may cause power outages in Florida: How to track during storm
- How big is Hurricane Helene? How are hurricane categories determined?
Kailee McIntyre, a bartender at Elixir Orlando across the street, noticed the bird’s absence when she got to work.
Art installations in the form of 21-foot inflatable pigeons are going up around downtown Orlando in August. (Photo: City of Orlando)
"They’re just trying to prep for the storm, make sure the bird doesn’t fly into us and ruin our place," McIntyre said. "That would be a little scary to have a big inflatable pigeon coming through here!"
The pigeons are a joint venture between the City of Orlando and United Arts. McIntyre hopes they’ll be back up after Helene passes through.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX 35 News app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV