Altamonte Springs ice cream shop rolls out breakfast hot dogs

article

Despite its name, Ice Cream Station in Altamonte Springs serves up way more than frozen treats.

Ice Cream Station took over the location of the former Chicago Dog & Co in April, which announced its closure back in October due to rising costs.

The new owners of the restaurant on W SR-436 specialize in ice cream, but offer a whole lot more, like hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and banana splits. And now, Ice Cream Station is entering the breakfast game.

That's right! Ice Cream Station will soon offer breakfast-inspired Vienna hot dogs and other morning offerings between 6 and 11 a.m. starting June 24.

Ice Cream Station in Altamonte Springs is adding breakfast-inspired hot dogs to its menu, starting June 24, 2024. (Photo: Ice Cream Station)

"We’re super excited about offering a unique breakfast experience for our current and future customers," CEO Chris Mencis said in a statement to FOX 35.

Here's a look at some of the items on Ice Cream Station's new breakfast menu, to name a few:

Bacon, egg & cheese dog

Sausage & gravy dog

Chorizo sausage bowl

Biscuits & gravy bowl

Hashbrown triangle

Greek yogurt parfait

Fresh coffee

Ice Cream Station shared a copy of its new menu with FOX 35, and you can view it below:

Ice Cream Station is located at 1113 W SR-436 in Altamonte Springs, near Costco. You can place an order online for carryout or delivery, too.