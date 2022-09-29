Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
15
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 8:52 AM EDT until THU 12:00 PM EDT, Volusia County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 12:00 PM EDT, Volusia County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 8:43 AM EDT until THU 11:45 AM EDT, Seminole County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Lake County, Osceola County, Polk County, Seminole County, Seminole County, Seminole County, Volusia County, Volusia County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 8:18 AM EDT until THU 12:15 PM EDT, Lake County, Orange County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Flood Warning
until THU 12:30 PM EDT, Brevard County, Lake County, Orange County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 4:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Orange County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until THU 6:00 PM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 11:30 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County

Ian: T-Mobile waives fees for Florida customers impacted by storm

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 10:59AM
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando
article

(Getty Images)

T-Mobile customers in areas of Florida and Georgia who are impacted by Hurricane Ian and are not already on unlimited plans will not pay overage charges, the company said in a news release Thursday morning. 

Effective beginning Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Monday, Oct. 3, the company is waiving unlimited talk, text and data for those impacted by the storm in the following counties: 

  • Florida: Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Brevard, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, Desoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Glades, Hamilton, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Saint Johns, Sarasota, Seminole, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Volusia and Wakulla
  • Georgia: Brantley, Camden, Charlton, Clinch, Echols, Glynn, Lanier, Lowndes and Ware

Ian downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday morning according to the National Hurricane Center. As of the 5 a.m. advisory, Ian's center was located about 40 miles southeast of Orlando and 35 miles southwest of Cape Canaveral and had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. 

Ian is expected to be a strong tropical storm when it crosses over the Orange-Brevard county line later Thursday morning. By the time Ian arrives in the Orlando metropolitan area around mid-Thursday morning, further weakening is expected. 

Hurricane Ian made landfall on the southwestern coast of Florida, near Cayo Costa, as a Category 4 storm on Wednesday.  At that time, maximum sustained winds were reported at 150 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center (for comparison, a Category 5 hurricane has sustained winds of at least 157 mph).