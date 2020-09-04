IAAPA Expo canceled for 2020

article

FOX 35 News has learned that the IAAPA Expo, the large attractions-industry event in Orlando, has been canceled for 2020.

“Together with input from members, exhibitors, the IAAPA Board of Directors and our team, we have decided to cancel this year’s Expo due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19," said Hal McEvoy, president and CEO, IAAPA. "The continuing barriers to international and domestic travel coupled with the evolving guidance on mass gatherings, and members’ need to focus on their businesses helped lead to this decision.”

“While we are disappointed we are unable to meet in-person this year, we are already looking ahead to IAAPA Expo 2021 in Orlando,” McEvoy continued, “We also appreciate the patience, support and commitment from our dedicated IAAPA Expo exhibitors. The IAAPA team has already pivoted to address finding new ways industry manufacturers and suppliers can connect with their customers to promote their products, discover new trends, and make plans for the future.”

The event is held annually at the Orange County Convention Center. Last year, the expo brought in around 42,000 attendees from more than 100 countries, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The trade association plans to host IAAPA Expo 2021 in Orlando.

The IAAPA showcases the latest in the attractions industry including roller coasters and new food items from vendors.

