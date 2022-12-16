'I want your money:' Robbery suspect posed as power worker before Florida home invasion

article

Deputies in Volusia County are searching for a robbery suspect who posed as a power worker before robbing an 87-year-old man in his garage.

The robbery happened around 1 p.m. at a home on Twin Oaks Drive in DeLand. An 87-year-old man told deputies the suspect walked into his garage and lured him out of the home by saying he had to do tree work on the property. The suspect showed the man a "work order" according to deputies.

The suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at the man saying, "I want your money."

The man told deputies he gave the suspect his money, who tried to enter the home. The man yelled for help and the suspect fled to a truck where a second unknown male suspect was waiting.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Detective Lee through email at RLee@vcso.us or call the non-emergency number, (386) 248-1777.

You can also call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at (888) 277-8477 (TIPS); or use the P3 crime tip app and you could receive a cash reward.

The sheriff's office said residents should ask for identification from utility workers seeking access to their homes. Sometimes criminals work in pairs, with one person distracting the resident while the other goes around to the back of a home. Please call the Sheriff’s Office if you witness something suspicious.