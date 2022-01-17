'I want justice for my son': Central Florida mom looks for answers in son's death

article

A Central Florida mother is continuing the push for justice in her son's murder.

It's hard for Letsy Perrin to think back to the day her 16-year-old son, Jaitoryon McNair, was shot and killed on the front porch of her Sanford home.

She said she walked outside that day in August to find her son in a pile of blood.

"I began to walk down the hall and I heard the shots rang out," Perrin said. "I heard my daughter screaming, saying ‘They shot my brother! They shot my brother!’"

Her son was shot and killed, and her daughter was grazed by a bullet.

"I began screaming to God asking him to save my son, save my son, save my son," she said.

The shooting happened near Hays Drive and Mayfair Circle in August.

Perrin says she hasn't gotten any answers since.

Sanford police say a black car sped away after the teen was shot and that investigators believe he was targeted.

"I understand that my son is not the only one that was murdered, and my son is not the only one who needs justice, but I feel like more needs to be done than what’s being done," Perrin said.

The teen played football at Oviedo High School.

Perrin says she and her son talked about him getting into the service when he graduated.

"He’s gone forever. All I have is the memories," she said. "I want justice for my son. I was justice for his sisters because we are all hurt."

Perrin believes there must be more information out there that could help find the shooter.

She's asking people to come forward and bring that information to Sanford police no matter how small the detail may be.

"If they have any compassion or empathy in their hearts to please just step up," she said. "I want to have my turn to say my peace to the ones who chose to take my son from me."