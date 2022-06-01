I Heart Mac & Cheese brings ultimate comfort food to first Central Florida location

article

Let's be honest: who doesn't love a yummy, hot bowl of macaroni and cheese? Something about it just gives you that warm feeling inside that takes you back to your childhood.

Well, I Heart Mac & Cheese is opening its first Central Florida location, bringing cheesy goodness that will certainly appeal to your inner 5-year-old! The fast-casual concept opens in Altamonte Springs on Wednesday, June 8 at 931 N. State Road 434.

Specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, the Altamonte Springs location will feature signature, mac & cheese combos like Baked Chicken Parmesan, The Cuban, and Lobster & White Truffle Mac, among others. Side dishes include Cheesy Broccoli, Tator Tots, and Tomato Soup. If you're in the mood for something sweet, you can snag Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies, Brownies, Marshmallow Treats, and Caramel Cookies.

Then there's the grilled cheese sandwiches. Customers can choose from several kinds, such as a classic or BLT grilled cheese, or you can build your own. But according to the restaurant, the one you have to try is called The Best of Both Worlds: it's a baked mac & cheese sandwich with slow-cooked short rib, white cheddar cheese, and American cheese finished off with BBQ sauce.

Gluten-free, vegan, and plant-based options are also available. You can check out their online menu HERE.

To celebrate the opening, the restaurant will be giving away free mac & cheese for one year to their first ten guests who visit on opening day! There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony starting at 10:30 a.m. and the doors open at 11 a.m. There will also be plenty of giveaways throughout the day.