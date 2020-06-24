I-Drive restaurant turned into community kitchen for unemployed hospitality workers

article

As hospitality workers struggle with unemployment, a longtime restaurant off Orlando's International Drive has been turned into a community kitchen to donate meals.

So far 2,000 meals have been given to families in need through a program called Tango Cares.

Alexandria Restaurant Partners operates Café Tu Tu Tango and Mia’s Italian Kitchen. While Café Tu Tu Tango is still open for business, Mia’s Italian Kitchen is being used to make the delicious homemade meals for workers.

"We see the pain out there. We share the pain. So we decided to open our kitchens and start cooking for our fellow hospitality workers in need, and we’ve been doing it for just under a month now," said Scott Shaw, of Alexandria Restaurant Partners, "and unfortunately, the need is bigger than we thought."

Family-sized meals are distributed twice a week. To sign up for a meal (mark specific date) at Tangocares.eventbrite.com. To make a donation, visit the Go Fund Me page for Tango Cares.