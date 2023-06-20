I-75 could be closed for 12 hours following crash, chemical spill: Florida troopers
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - Drivers can expect a major Florida interstate to be closed for up to 12 hours following a crash and chemical spill Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Crews are working to clean up the spill that happened after a semi overturned on I-75 at mile marker 391, approaching Gainesville.
Both northbound and southbound traffic on I-75 is blocked in the area.
(DOT Camera)
The Florida Highway Patrol is rerouting all southbound traffic onto the US High Springs exit and all northbound traffic onto the SR- 22 exit.
FOX 35 News is working to learn what led to the crash and if anyone was hurt.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.