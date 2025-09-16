I-4 westbound lanes closed in Seminole County after crash

The westbound lanes of Interstate 4 are currently closed in the Seminole County area following a Tuesday morning crash.

What we know:

A crash took place on Tuesday morning in the Seminole County area.

The westbound lanes of I-4 are currently closed at Mile Marker 102 (the State Road 46 ramp).

Officials are asking drivers to seek alternate routes at this time.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear what time the crash took place, how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if there were any injuries.

What's next:

FOX 35 News has reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) for more information on the crash.

Traffic alerts map

View the interactive map below to see the latest traffic alerts and road closures in Orlando and around Central Florida.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.