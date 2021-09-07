I-4 Ultimate express lanes expected to open in 4 to 5 months

article

All along Interstate 4, you can see the express lane signs going up.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) says crews are working day and night to get the lanes open by early next year.

Driver Chris McDaniel says, "I’m kind of excited about it. All depends on how well the traffic flow goes, I guess."

Driver Melissa Valdez says, "I’ll use it. I’ll use it until I can’t."

The express lanes, which are also known as "managed lanes," will give drivers going east and west an additional option along the 21-mile stretch of I-4.

Driver Tyler Radvansky says, "They’re convenient, I guess. Now, they are not stopping paying tolls."

Valdez says, "I have mixed feelings about it. I feel there are a lot of things used for our tax dollars that sometimes we don’t know how it’s really going to work out until it does, so we’ll see."

Tolling equipment is also being installed.

Prices for tolls will vary depending on the time of day.

We’re still waiting to find out how much the cost will be.

Driver Stephen Chery says, "You’re gonna have to pay for that? No, I’ll go local. That’s ridiculous. We’ve already got to pay tolls on 408."

Chris McDaniel says, "Some people tend to use it, some people tend to save the money. I’m just excited to see how fast it can go."