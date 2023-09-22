I-4 traffic shift planned from Daryl Carter Pkwy to Central Florida Pkwy

The Florida Department of Transportation is advising motorists to prepare for a traffic shift on eastbound Interstate 4 this weekend, from Daryl Carter Parkway to Central Florida Parkway.

Single and double lane closures are scheduled to occur on eastbound I-4 from Daryl Carter Parkway to Central Florida Parkway beginning as soon as 9 p.m. Sunday, September 24, and are expected to be complete by 6:30 a.m. Monday, September 25. The closures are necessary to complete the shift.

Beginning as soon as 6:30 a.m. on Monday, September 25, traffic will be shifted roughly 12 feet towards the median of I-4 on a newly constructed, temporary portion of the roadway. The traffic shift is anticipated to be in place until spring 2024 and will provide space for crews to complete drainage and lighting work. For more information on the traffic shift, visit fdot.tips/3EPoVjC.

For more information on the planned improvements on the I-4 and Daryl Carter Parkway project, visit the project website at I4Beyond.com/DarylCarter.