I-4 Express Lanes are now officially open to traffic

The Florida Department of Transportation has officially opened the new I-4 Express lanes to motorist.

FDOT sent a tweet just before 8 a.m., announcing the opening saying in a news release, "The Department appreciates your patience with additional congestion on the roadway while drivers adjust to new traffic patterns and go through the learning experience."

The 21-mile stretch, center toll lanes are currently free for the first five days for drivers to test the lanes.

On March 3, the toll is expected to begin at 50 cents per segment and $3 to $3.50 for the whole 21 miles.

The price will be adjusted after the introductory rate based on traffic volumes to manage congestion.

This is the final part of the over $2 billion I-4 Ultimate project, complete after seven years of construction in Central Florida.