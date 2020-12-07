Deadly crash shuts down I-4 eastbound in Celebration

I-4 eastbound is shut down in Celebration near State Road 429 due to a deadly crash.

The crash occurred at exit 62, near U.S. State Road 429 and U.S. 192. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that a vehicle was traveling westbound on the interstate and left the roadway, striking a guardrail.

They said that the vehicle overturned into the eastbound lanes of the interstate. The driver was ejected from his vehicle. Troopers believe one or more vehicles struck the driver, possibly without knowing.

Cars are said to be at a standstill on eastbound I-4, with heavy delays building back to U.S. 27. This will affect drivers leaving Osceola County, attempting to get to Orlando.

FOX 35's Kristin Giannas recommends you take U.S. 27 to U.S. 192 to get back onto eastbound I-4.

Troopers are said to be looking for any witnesses of the crash as they investigate.

