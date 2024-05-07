Hurricane preparedness takes center stage in Lake County as season nears

With hurricane season less than a month away, efforts to ensure readiness extend beyond individual homes to encompass coordinated initiatives between local authorities and media outlets.

A collaborative effort was detailed in Lake County on Tuesday, focusing on disseminating vital information to residents and aiming to equip communities with the knowledge and resources needed to navigate potential storms.

Government officials, emergency management personnel, and media representatives, including FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Ian Cassette, attended the event. The objective: to strategize on effectively communicating safety measures and preparedness guidelines to the public.

"If we collaborate well, people are going to know what they need to know," said Sarah Lux, spokesperson for Lake County Emergency Management.

During panel discussions, participants deliberated on how to improve communication strategies when it matters most.

"We're going to run a really tight ship to make sure that our response is focused and it meets the needs of our community," added Megan Milanese, Director of Lake County Emergency Management.

Milanese urged residents to assess their risks and assemble the necessary resources to formulate comprehensive storm plans.

"We're all here for the same purpose, and that purpose is to make sure the people who live in our communities have the tools that they need to weather the storm," she remarked.

Hurricane season begins on June 1.