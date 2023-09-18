Hurricane Nigel forms in the Atlantic, forecast to rapidly intensify into major Cat. 3 storm: NHC

Hurricane Nigel formed in the Atlantic and is forecast to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane on Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center said in its advisory Monday morning.

The Category 1 storm is located about 935 miles east-southeast of Bermuda and is moving northwest at 12 mph. It has maximum sustained winds of 80 mph and a minimum central pressure of 984 mb.

On the latest forecast track, Nigel is expected to become a powerful Cat. 3 storm, but a gradual weakening trend could start late Wednesday.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

NHC watching two additional tropical disturbances

Forecasters are monitoring two other tropical systems in the Atlantic for development.

A tropical wave in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa by Wednesday. Environmental conditions are conducive for gradual development and a tropical depression could form late this week or this weekend as it moves westward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

It has a high chance – 70% – of formation over the next seven days.

In the Western Atlantic, an area of non-tropical low pressure is forecast to form off the east coast of Florida/ southeastern United States later this week. This system could acquire some subtropical characteristics this weekend if it remains offshore while it moves slowly northward or northwestward.

It has a low chance – 30% – of formation over the next seven days.

The next storm name for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season is Ophelia.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.