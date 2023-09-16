3 teens arrested in Volusia County had guns, knife on them: Deputies

article

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said three teens were arrested in Deltona after they ran from patrol deputies early Saturday morning.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday a deputy was patrolling the area of Saxon and Sterling Silver Boulevards when he saw three young men in black clothing. When the deputy stopped to talk to them, they ran away.

A 15-year-old wearing a ski mask was apprehended a short distance away and he had a knife on him.

The other two, both 16, were eventually apprehended and both were found with a firearm – one of which was reported stolen out of DeLand.

All three men were charged with loitering and prowling, carrying a concealed weapon, and resisting arrest without violence. One was also charged with grand theft of a firearm and another was charged with battery on a police officer animal.

Deputies said they also responded to reports of vehicles with their doors opened and other signs of thefts and are reminding residents to lock their cars.