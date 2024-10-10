Is Universal Orlando open after Hurricane Milton hits Florida?

Universal Orlando Resort plans to reopen as normal on Friday, the park said Thursday afternoon.

Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, Universal CityWalk and Universal Volcano Bay remain closed on Thursday in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

Halloween Horror Nights has also been canceled on Thursday.

The resort's hotels remain operational.

"Our hearts are with all those impacted by Hurricane Milton, and we are dedicated to helping our community recovery," a spokesperson said in a statement. "We are also grateful for the hard work of our Team Members during this challenging time."

You can get the latest weather updates from Universal here.

Walt Disney World and SeaWorld Orlando also closed Wednesday and Thursday ahead of Hurricane Milton. Both parks plan to open Friday, though some experiences have been canceled.