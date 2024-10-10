Is SeaWorld Orlando open after Hurricane Milton hits Florida?

SeaWorld Orlando plans to reopen on Friday after Hurricane Milton ravaged the state of Florida.

The Florida theme park closed early on Wednesday and stayed closed Thursday in anticipation of the storm's impact. Hurricane Milton made landfall near Siesta Key as a Category 3 storm with winds of 120 mph.

SeaWorld announced on Thursday that it would reopen on Friday, Oct. 11. However, its Spooktacular and Howl-O-Scream events are canceled for that day.

"Our hearts are with all those impacted by Hurricane Milton," SeaWorld said in a statement.

"We are grateful for our dedicated team of animal care experts, including veterinarians, who remained onsite during the storm to monitor the animals, and we appreciate our ambassadors who came in today to ensure our park is ready to welcome you.

Walt Disney World also closed Wednesday and Thursday, and has plans to reopen on Friday.