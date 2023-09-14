Tropical Storm Warnings issued for Massachusetts as Hurricane Lee moves closer to New England

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for parts of coastal Massachusetts , including Cape Cod, Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard, as those in New England brace for Hurricane Lee 's expected impacts ranging from damaging winds to heavy rain, power outages and flooding starting as early as Friday evening .

Various other tropical storm-related advisories have been issued for the New England and Canadian coastline, stretching from Rhode Island to Nova Scotia.

Boston could see sustained tropical-storm-force-winds by Friday evening through the first part of the weekend, and concerns are growing that with leaves still on trees the expected wind and possible heavy rain could snap branches and limbs and pull down power lines, leaving thousands of people in the dark.

With about a day left before the effects of Hurricane Lee began to slam the region, residents from New England to Canada are rushing to complete preparations.

Where Hurricane Lee currently is.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills and the Maine Emergency Management Agency were urging residents to prepare for impact.

"We are tracking the path of the storm and coordinating with federal and local partners to prepare for its arrival," Mills said in a statement . "We urge Maine people to exercise caution and to take common-sense steps to ensure they have all they need to stay safe as the storm draws closer moving into the weekend."

The NHC says Lee will continue to weaken as it heads into a more volatile environment including wind shear, drier air and cooler waters. However, Lee’s massive size and expected increase in forward speed suggest the weakening process may be slow, and the storm will continue to grow in size as it continues to spin to the north.

The hurricane is expected to become extratropical – meaning the storm would no longer need to draw its power from warm waters. So for the millions of people living along the coast of New England from Connecticut to Maine , the potential impacts could be more like a nor’easter during winter rather than a land-falling hurricane.

For coastal areas from Massachusetts to Maine, there is an increased risk of experiencing tropical-storm-force winds of 39 mph or greater. Large waves as high as 10-20 feet will be crashing against the shoreline and will bring the risk of beach erosion and coastal flooding .

Where is Hurricane Lee?

As of the latest NHC advisory , Hurricane Lee is located about 230 miles west-southwest of Bermuda and about 710 miles south of Nantucket , Massachusetts. Hurricane Lee is moving to the north at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph, making it a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale .

Due to its proximity to Bermuda, a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the island and tropical storm conditions are being seen across the British island territory.

The NHC says Hurricane Lee is continuing to weaken but will remain a "large and dangerous hurricane" as it continues to spin off to the north.

What is the forecast track for Hurricane Lee?

Based on the hurricane's heading, Bermuda is expected to be spared from the worst of the Category 1 hurricane as the center passes west of the island.

After a close brush with Bermuda, the cyclone is expected to approach the coast of New England and Atlantic Canada by Friday and Saturday and will move across Atlantic Canada Saturday night and Sunday.

Current Tropical Storm Warning in effect as Hurricane Lee nears Bermuda.

What watches or warnings are in effect due to Hurricane Lee in the U.S.

Tropical Storm and Hurricane Watches and Warnings have been issued for millions of people from New England to Canada. Storm Surge Watches have also been issued in Massachusetts.

Tropical Storm Warning:

Bermuda

Massachusetts coast from Woods Hole to Hull

Martha's Vineyard

Nantucket

Hurricane Watch:

Stonington , Maine to the U.S./Canada border

New Brunswick from the U.S./Canada border to Point Lepreau, including Grand Manan Island

Nova Scotia from Digby to Medway Harbour

Tropical Storm Watch:

Watch Hill ( Westerly ), Rhode Island to Woods Hole

Block Island , Rhode Island

North of Hull, Massachusetts to Stonington, Maine

New Brunswick from north of Point Lepreau to Fort Lawrence

Nova Scotia west coast from north of Digby to Fort Lawrence

Nova Scotia southeast coast from north of Medway Harbour to Porter’s Lake

Storm Surge Watch:

Cape Cod Bay

Nantucket

A Tropical Storm Warning is issued when tropical-storm-force winds (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the storm warning area within 36 hours. These winds could be accompanied by a storm surge, coastal flooding and/or river flooding.

A Tropical Storm Watch is issued when tropical-storm-force winds are possible within the storm watch area, generally within 48 hours.

A Hurricane Watch is issued when hurricane-force-winds (sustained winds of 74 mph or greater) are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Watches and Warnings.

How high will the storm surge be in New England from Hurricane Lee?

A map showing current Storm Surge Watches in effect in advance of Hurricane Lee.

The NHC says that the combination of storm surge from Hurricane Lee and the tide will cause areas along the coast that normally remain dry to be flooded by water rushing inland from the shoreline.

"Part of the issue here is as the storm passes by, the wind directions will change and that means some of the water will get caught up in (Massachusetts’) Cape," said FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin . "This is one of those storm fronts that the water kind of gets stuck, and you end up with this big salad bowl where the water is going side to side and as the wind shifts, it goes to a different part of the coastline, and it literally gets stuck into Cape Cod."

Here's a look at how high water could be above the ground in indicated areas if the peak storm surge occurs at the time of high tide:

Chatham, Massachusetts to Sagamore Beach, Massachusetts: 2-4 feet

Cape Cod Bay: 2-4 feet

Nantucket: 2-4 feet

Sagamore Beach to the U.S./Canada border: 1-3 feet

Boston Harbor: 1-3 feet

Montauk Point, New York to Flushing, New York: 1-3 feet

Long Island Sound: 1-3 feet

Martha's Vineyard: 1-3 feet

Rockaway Inlet, New York to Montauk Point: 1-2 feet

A map showing the potential peak storm surge during Hurricane Lee.

The good news is the peak of the storm's surge around Cape Cod may come during lower tides and tides are not astronomically high at this time.

What will Lee's impact be in New England?

A map showing the potential wind field from Hurricane Lee as it approaches New England.

Hurricane Lee is expected to bring strong, possibly damaging wind gusts to the coastal regions of New England along with massive surf and heavy rain.

Lee will begin to pick up forward speed after it makes its turn to the north, and as it does so, the storm’s wind field is expected to grow in size.

The FOX Forecast Center expects Lee’s wind field to extend about 560 miles across, which would make impacts far-reaching in New England.

The potential wind gusts from Hurricane Lee on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Winds will also be whipping across coastal areas of New England up to Canada as Hurricane Lee approaches and then passes by the region.

With Hurricane Lee’s massive size, strong winds could be far-reaching, putting millions at risk of power outages because of falling trees and branches onto power lines.

Winds could be whipping to between 30 and 40 mph from the Boston Area to Worcester and in northeastern Connecticut.

On the South Shore of Massachusetts, winds will be a bit stronger and could reach to between 40 and 50 mph on Saturday morning.

Strong wind gusts are also expected across Cape Cod from Barnstable to Provincetown .

And in Maine, winds could gust to between 50 and 60 mph along the coast, including Rockland .

"This is not a ‘pack up your stuff and get out’ (storm)," Merwin said "This is a hunker down, get ready to lose power. We're going to have really nasty conditions on Saturday, and then we'll wake up on Sunday and it will be a new day."

Forecast rain totals from Hurricane Lee.

Most of the heavy rain is expected to fall over Atlantic Canada, but depending on Hurricane Lee's track a few inches of rain could fall in New England.

Coastal regions from Massachusetts to Maine will see the highest rain totals, with Massachusetts, New Hampshire and most of Maine seeing about 1-2 inches, with higher amounts along coastal areas of eastern Massachusetts, including Cape Cod. Downeast Maine could also see more, with forecast totals between 2-5 inches.

A map showing the potential power outages from Hurricane Lee.

People living in New England still have a day to prepare for any potential impacts and power outages Lee will have on the region before the weather starts to deteriorate on Friday.

"We can still see a 24-hour stretch where you might be without power which means everything in your fridge will go bad," Merwin said. "Your food can’t last 24 hours without power to your fridge. So, maybe buy a couple of things at the store over the next couple of days that you can eat and not have to worry about having it refrigerated."