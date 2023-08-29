Hurricane Idalia: Photos, videos from viewers

Tracking Idalia: Stream FOX 35 News

Florida residents living in vulnerable coastal areas were ordered to pack up and leave Tuesday as Hurricane Idalia gained steam in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and threatened to unleash life-threatening storm surges and rainfall.

Idalia had strengthened to a Category 2 system on Tuesday afternoon with winds of 100 mph (155 kph). The hurricane was projected to come ashore early Wednesday as a Category 3 system with sustained winds of up to 120 mph (193 kph) in the lightly populated Big Bend region, where the Florida Panhandle curves into the peninsula. The result could be a big blow to a state still dealing with lingering damage from last year's Hurricane Ian.

Image 1 of 13 ▼ Outer bands of Hurricane Idalia begin to arrive over the Paynes Prairie near Gainesville, Florida. [Credit: Natasha Tate]



