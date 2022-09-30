Hurricane Ian update: Have Florida airports opened? Here is what passengers need to know

Airports in Florida are slowly beginning to open again for commercial flights following Hurricane Ian. If you're looking to fly in or out of Orlando, Tampa Bay, or Daytona Beach, here is what passengers need to know.

Is Orlando International Airport open?

Orlando International Airport MCO) re-opened on Friday, Sept. 30 with passenger flights scheduled to begin after noon (12 p.m.). For specific flights, the airport advised passengers to reach out to their respective airline directly.

All roads to the airport were open as of Friday morning.

Is Orlando Sanford International Airport open?

Sanford Orlando International Airport re-opened on Friday, Sept. 30, however, passenger flights did not resume. All passenger flights were canceled Friday. Sanford caters to Allegiant Air, Swoop Airlines, Flair Airlines, and Sun Country Airlines.

It was not immediately clear when passenger travel would begin again.

Is Daytona Beach International Airport open?

Daytona Beach International Airport remained closed on Friday, Sept. 30. All flights scheduled on Friday were canceled, according to the airport's website. An opening date has not been announced.

Daytona Beach carries American Airlines and Delta. Passengers should reach out to their airline for specific flight information and schedule updates.

Is Tampa International Airport open?

Tampa International Airport re-opened on Friday, Sept. 30, at 10 a.m. Tampa International Airport said the airport did not sustain any damage during Hurricane Ian. Due to an expected increase in travel demand, passengers are advised to arrive to the airport at least two hours early.