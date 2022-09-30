Coppell resident Kim Clark is one of several people in Florida cleaning up after finding herself in Hurricane Ian's path.

Clark, who was at her second home in Naples, Florida, said she had never seen anything like the powerful Category 4 hurricane.

"The water came in so fast," she said.

Clark's home is elevated 4 feet off the ground, but the water still got very close to flowing inside Wednesday.

Clark's father has a heart pump that needs power and cannot get wet.

READ MORE: FOX donates $1M to American Red Cross for Hurricane Ian relief efforts; how you can help too

"He's 86 years old and wasn't nervous at all," she said. "I on the other hand was internally panicking, wondering what I would do if water came in. Set him up on the counter? The water seemed like it would not stop."

The water flooded Clark's garage.

"Everything was floating in the garage, it's a mess," she said "But my boys were wonderful cleaning that out yesterday."

Clark was among the 2.6 million Floridians who lost power in the storm.

As of Friday afternoon, her power was still out.

Firefighters have come to the area to charge her dad's heart pump.

"Yesterday morning they came right to our door at 8 a.m. to get to us and check on him and get his batteries and bring them back to the firehouse," she said.

Texas has sent an army of contractors and volunteers to help Florida recover from one of the strongest storms to ever hit the U.S.

The volunteer non-profit Texas Baptist Men sent a team Friday afternoon that will help storm victims in Naples.

"Yesterday 80% of folks are still out of power. It's been 2 or 3 days now. When you are out of power, there is no food," said David Wells, the Director of Disaster Relief for the Texas Baptist Men.

In addition to providing generators and meals, they are also trained to help people dry out their homes.

READ MORE: North Texas groups helping with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in Florida

"We tear out the wet items, flooring and drywall," Wells said.

Through it all Clark is grateful.

"Everything can be replaced ultimately, we are all safe and sound."