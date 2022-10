Hurricane Ian aftermath: When will Central Florida schools reopen?

Full Sail University says its facilities crew is working to prepare the campus for a return to full operations on Saturday, October 1 at 9:00 a.m. At that time, all classes will resume, and on-campus faculty and staff may return to the campus as necessary. "If you are a student who is unable to attend classes or complete assignments, whether here in Florida or in other affected areas in the southeast, please stay safe and remain in close touch with your instructors," the school said. "They will work with you to extend deadlines and provide accommodations as needed."