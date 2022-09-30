Hurricane Ian aftermath: When will Central Florida schools reopen?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Officials at schools, colleges, and universities in Florida and the Orlando metro area assessing any damage caused by Hurricane Ian. Here is a county-by-county list of school announcements regarding the storm that have been made so far regarding reopening:
ALACHUA COUNTY
- Alachua County Public Schools plans to reopen schools on Mon, Oct. 3 if they are functional & safe for students and staff.
- The University of Florida will resume normal operations and classes on Saturday, Oct. 1. Visit https://ufl.edu for more information. Faculty have been asked to remain flexible with students who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian. Students who have family in hard-hit areas are encouraged to immediately contact their instructors.
BREVARD COUNTY
- Brevard Public Schools will reopen on Saturday morning, Oct. 1, for scheduled weekend activities. Students and staff will return to school on Monday, Oct. 3.
FLAGLER COUNTY
- Flagler Schools Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt said on Friday that the start of classes for all students has yet to be determined, following a damage assessment at all school sites. At least two elementary schools, Indian Trails Middle School and Belle Terre Elementary School, were without power on Friday. The Transportation Department is surveying bus stops this weekend in areas where flooding remains a concern. Should alternate bus stops be necessary, that information will be relayed to the families in the affected areas, as well as posted on our district website, www.flaglerschools.com. Superintendent Mittelstadt hopes to have a decision on when schools will reopen Saturday at 6:00 pm.
LAKE COUNTY
- Lake County Schools says all schools will resume normal operation on Monday, Oct. 3.
MARION COUNTY
- Marion County Public Schools said all schools, departments, and district offices reopen Monday, Oct. 3, on normal operating schedules.
ORANGE COUNTY
- Orange County Public Schools continues to assess facilities for damage with the goal of opening all schools on Monday, Oct. 3.
- Full Sail University says its facilities crew is working to prepare the campus for a return to full operations on Saturday, October 1 at 9:00 a.m. At that time, all classes will resume, and on-campus faculty and staff may return to the campus as necessary. "If you are a student who is unable to attend classes or complete assignments, whether here in Florida or in other affected areas in the southeast, please stay safe and remain in close touch with your instructors," the school said. "They will work with you to extend deadlines and provide accommodations as needed."
- Rollins College says it is undertaking a campus damage assessment and is asking that students and staff stay off campus and avoid parking on campus. The campus remains closed through the weekend but faculty and staff should plan to return to campus on Monday, the college said in a tweet.
- Valencia College plans to reopen on Monday, Oct. 3.
OSCEOLA COUNTY
- Osceola County Public Schools will remain closed on Monday, Oct. 3, to ensure safe learning environments for students. Schools will reopen on Tuesday, Oct 4. Make-up days will be determined if required by the state.
SEMINOLE COUNTY
- Seminole State College campuses will resume operations on Mon. Oct. 3 with all classes, including online, back in session.
SUMTER COUNTY
- Sumter County Schools - TBA
VOLUSIA COUNTY
- Volusia County Schools said field teams are assessing the conditions of school facilities and surrounding communities. The district was expected to provide a reopening update on Saturday.
- Bethune-Cookman University said its campus will remain closed until the school can fully assess any damage from Hurricane Ian.