Hurricane Ian aftermath: Get paid $1,300+ a week as debris monitor in Florida
Tetra Tech, a company dedicated to supporting communities affected by disasters, is hiring debris monitors in multiple counties across Florida to help the state recover from the impacts of Hurricane Ian.
According to a Facebook post on the company's profile, the position is for immediate work and pays weekly, and no physical labor or experience is required because they will provide training.
Qualified candidates can earn more than $1,300 per week.
"We are looking for self-motivated, responsible, dedicated individuals with the ability to prioritize multiple tasks, meet deadlines, and work with minimal supervision. If this sounds like you, then you are the perfect fit to work here at Tetra Tech," the Facebook post stated. "This is THE opportunity to give back to your local community by making an impact daily to help restore the devastated areas affected by Hurricane Ian."
To apply, click here or call 866-960-2325 Option 2 to speak with a member of its talent acquisition team.
Below are the responsibilities of the position listed in the job posting:
- Monitor and observe all loading activities of trucks, bobcats, front-end loaders, or other vehicles as instructed by the supervisor.
- Confirm that the hauling contractors are loading only eligible storm related debris, which is on public rights-of-way or property, and that they are not going on to private property to collect debris.
- Make sure contractors pick up all eligible debris and clear branches and other debris off roadway and private driveways before moving on.
- Ensuring that debris clean up complies with federal regulations
- Understand daily responsibilities set by supervisor and project manager
- Brief Supervisor on day's activities, debris collection progress, issues, or problems.