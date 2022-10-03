Hurricane Ian aftermath: Get paid $1,300+ a week as debris monitor in Florida

article

Tetra Tech, a company dedicated to supporting communities affected by disasters, is hiring debris monitors in multiple counties across Florida to help the state recover from the impacts of Hurricane Ian.

According to a Facebook post on the company's profile, the position is for immediate work and pays weekly, and no physical labor or experience is required because they will provide training.

Qualified candidates can earn more than $1,300 per week.

"We are looking for self-motivated, responsible, dedicated individuals with the ability to prioritize multiple tasks, meet deadlines, and work with minimal supervision. If this sounds like you, then you are the perfect fit to work here at Tetra Tech," the Facebook post stated. "This is THE opportunity to give back to your local community by making an impact daily to help restore the devastated areas affected by Hurricane Ian."

To apply, click here or call 866-960-2325 Option 2 to speak with a member of its talent acquisition team.

Below are the responsibilities of the position listed in the job posting: