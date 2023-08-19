Tropical Storm Hilary: What's closed, canceled across SoCal

Tropical Storm Hilary's worst impacts were felt across Southern California and the Desert Southwest with flooding rain, mudslides and the occasional spotting of funnel clouds.

The once-Category 4 hurricane made landfall along the southern Baja California peninsula late Sunday morning as a tropical storm and gradually declined in intensity an organization over Mexico and the Southwest U.S.

Due to the wide-ranging impacts, states of emergencies were issued in California and Nevada – two of the states expecting the worst of what Hilary had to offer.

Here is a list of events canceled or rescheduled, as well as attractions, parks, and more closed due to the impending storm. The list will be updated as necessary.

Schools

Los Angeles County

Los Angeles Unified School District

Inglewood USD

Acton-Agua Dulce USD

Pasadena USD

Paramount USD

Saugus Union SD

William S. Hart Union High SD

Castaic USD

Newhall SD

Sulphur Springs Union SD

Westside Union SD

Eastside Union SD

Lancaster SD

Palmdale SD

Rosemead SD

Hughes-Elizabeth Lakes Union SD

Gorman Elementary will still have school but will start two hours late.

The University of Southern California announced that campus will be open on Monday, and classes for the fall semester is expected to begin on Monday, as planned.

The LAUSD announced that while schools will be closed, they'll still be providing grab-and-go meals Monday at the following locations from 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.:

South East Senior High, 2720 Tweedy Blvd., South Gate

Linda Esperanza Marquez Senior High, 6361 Cottage St., Huntington Park

James A Garfield Senior High, 5101 E. Sixth St., Los Angeles

Panorama Senior High, 8015 Van Nuys Blvd., Panorama City

Sylmar Charter High School, 13050 Borden Ave., Sylmar

William Mulholland Middle School, 17120 Vanowen St., Lake Balboa;

John C Fremont Senior High, 7676 S San Pedro St., Los Angeles

Phineas Banning Senior High, 1527 Lakme Ave., Wilmington

Robert E Peary Middle School, 1415 W Gardena Blvd., Gardena

RFK Community Schools - UCLA Community School K-12, 700 S. Mariposa Ave., Los Angeles

Marina Del Rey Middle School, 12500 Braddock Drive

Thomas Starr King Middle School Magnet: Film and Media, 4201 Fountain Ave., Los Angeles.

San Bernardino County

Rialto Unified School District

Colton Joint USD

Riverside County

College of the Desert

Orange County

Cal State, Fullerton

Sports

Monday evening's Los Angeles Angels game against the Cincinnati Reds has been postponed due "the effects from yesterday's storm," according to the team. The game has been rescheduled for Wednesday as part of a doubleheader. All tickets for Monday's game will be honored for the second game of the Wednesday doubleheader, with first pitch set for 6:38 p.m.

Events

Just ahead of Hilary's arrival in Southern California, the local music festival Interstellar canceled their shows at the Los Angeles Waterfront in San Pedro.

The Hollywood Bowl announced the My Morning Jacket - Fleet Foxes concert is postponed to Aug. 28.

Rapper Michael Franti and metal band Spearhead's planned Sunday concert at The Greek Theatre is postponed until Sept. 15.

The Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach will temporarily close the festival's Fine Art Show and cancel Pageant of the Masters performances Monday.

The band Chicago show at Pacific Amphitheatre in Costa Mesa has been rescheduled for Sept. 5.

KCRW's Summer Nights show at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes , scheduled for Sunday, has been postponed until Sept. 10.

Parks, Beaches, Campgrounds

The County of Los Angeles Parks system is closed Monday due to Hilary. All LA County Parks, buildings and facilities will remain closed, including, but not limited to:

Picnic Shelters

Playgrounds

Multi-use Trails

Restrooms

Botanical Gardens and Arboretums

Lakes and Swim Beaches

Pools and Aquatic Centers

Natural Areas and Nature Centers

Performance Venues

Additionally, the National Park Service closed Joshua Tree National Park and Mojave National Preserve to keep people from becoming stranded amid flooding.

California Department of Parks and recreation also temporarily closed all state beaches in Orange and San Diego Counties "out of an abundance of caution for public safety." More information can be found here.

The following campgrounds are closed effective Monday:

Bolsa Chica State Beach

Huntington State Beach

Crystal Cove State Park (Including Historic District Cottages)

Doheny State Beach

San Clemente State Beach

San Onofre State Beach

In Long Beach, all city-run parks, trails and sports facilities for recreational use as well as beach parking lots are closed through at least noon on Monday, Aug. 21. City-run parks, including open spaces and sports facilities, are closed for all active and passive recreational use including walking, hiking, running, sports activities, picnics and gatherings. This includes all public trails, trailheads, basketball courts, tennis courts, volleyball courts, golf courses, dog parks, playgrounds, skate parks, public park parking lots and picnic areas. Beach parking lots are also closed, with the exception of the Claremont Parking Lot (5400 E. Ocean Blvd.) and the Lifeguard Station lot at 72nd Place and Ocean Boulevard for sandbag and sand distribution, while supplies lasts. If closures are extended, the City will send out follow-up notifications.

Theme Parks/Attractions

Knott's Berry Farm: Open

LA Zoo: Closed Monday

Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor: Closed, reopening Thursday, Aug. 24

Pacific Park at Santa Monica Pier: Open

Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, Downtown Disney District: Open regular hours

Raging Waters: Closed, reopens Friday, Aug. 25

Universal Studios Hollywood and City Walk: Open

FOX Weather and City News Service contributed to this report.