Hurricane Francine to make landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday at Cat. 1 storm: NHC

Hurricane Francine is moving northeastward toward the Louisiana coast and is expected to bring the area life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

In the latest NHC advisory, forecasters said the Category 1 storm will make landfall in Louisiana either Wednesday afternoon or evening. Post landfall, the center of the storm will move northward toward Mississippi on Thursday.

Hurricane warnings are in effect for the Louisiana coast from Vermilion/Cameron Line eastward to Grand Isle, the NHC said.

Where is Hurricane Francine located?

Francine is currently located about 225 miles east-northeast of the Mouth of the Rio Grande and about 245 miles southwest of Morgan City, Louisiana, according to the NHC. It has maximum sustained winds of 90 mph.

NHC monitoring Invest 92L, 93L and 2 other disturbances

There are four other tropical disturbances the NHC continues to monitor in the Atlantic Ocean and the Leeward Islands.

An area of concern known as Invest 93L located in the eastern and central tropical Atlantic has the potential to further develop and become our next tropical depression.

It has a high – 90% – chance of formation over the next seven days.

Located in the central tropical Atlantic, Invest 92L is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. "The disturbance is expected to reach an area of stronger upper-level winds on Thursday, likely ending its chances for development," the NHC said.

An area of low pressure situated in the Leeward Islands is located near dry air which the NHC said is expected to reduce additional development over the next couple of days. It has a low – 10% – chance of formation over the next seven days.

Lastly, a non-tropical area of low pressure may form along a residual frontal boundary a few hundred miles off the southeastern U.S. coastline, officials said. "Thereafter, some subtropical or tropical development is possible during the early part of next week as the system meanders over the Gulf Stream or drifts slowly northward," the NHC said.